Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,870 by Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

