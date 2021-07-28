Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,870 by Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.