Redburn Partners Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $108.24 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAAY. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33. Ryanair has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

