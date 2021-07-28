Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys Shares of 685 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 133.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

