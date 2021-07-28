Reginald L. Hardy Acquires 100,000 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reginald L. Hardy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00.

BBI stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

