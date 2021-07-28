Regions Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

