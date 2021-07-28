Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.49 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 241.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. 15,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.89. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

