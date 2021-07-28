Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $6.60 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

