Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,695. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

