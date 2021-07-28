Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 549 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after buying an additional 61,103 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.76. 33,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

