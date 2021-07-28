Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 608 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,032,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. 367,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $107.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

