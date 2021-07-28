Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $7.79 on Wednesday, hitting $382.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

