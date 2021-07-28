Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 167,100 Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) by 163.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

