Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 22,204 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 149.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALB. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.31.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

