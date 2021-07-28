Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summer Infant were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

