Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Core Laboratories worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 85.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 53.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CLB opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

