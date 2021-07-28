Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12,604.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000.

SLYV opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

