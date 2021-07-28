Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 167,100 Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

METX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

