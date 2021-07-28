Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,900 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

