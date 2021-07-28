Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summer Infant were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. Summer Infant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $96,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

