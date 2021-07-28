Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,113 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,113 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Core Laboratories worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.