Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 83,099 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,099 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

HCHC stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.32. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 116,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 83,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $310,183.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,110 shares of company stock worth $1,969,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

