Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Renasant stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.