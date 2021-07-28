Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Jim Haughey Acquires 19,500 Shares

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Renold stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Renold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of £46.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.78.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

