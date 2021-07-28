Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Jim Haughey Acquires 19,500 Shares

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).
Renold stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Renold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of £46.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.78.
Renold Company Profile
