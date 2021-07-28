Renren (NYSE:RENN) & KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Critical Review

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renren and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 1 2 5 0 2.50

KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.57%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than Renren.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renren and KAR Auction Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.32 -$19.22 million N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.19 billion 0.95 $500,000.00 $0.51 32.57

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 2.29% 8.76% 2.04%

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Renren on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. The company provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. It serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

