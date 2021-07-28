Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.18. Renren shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 21,860 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Renren worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

