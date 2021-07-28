Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.79. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

