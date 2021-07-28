Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $9.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.34. 8,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,244. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.66. Repligen has a one year low of $136.73 and a one year high of $228.84.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

