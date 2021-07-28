Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $9.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.34. 8,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,244. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.66. Repligen has a one year low of $136.73 and a one year high of $228.84.
In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.