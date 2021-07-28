Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11.

AUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

