Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $15.87 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.