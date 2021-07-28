Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qualtrics International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qualtrics International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE:XM opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.81. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion and a PE ratio of -59.69.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

