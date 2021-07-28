Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IAS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.