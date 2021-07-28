Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.17 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

