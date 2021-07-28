Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diana Shipping Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

