Research Analysts Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $538.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.20. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

