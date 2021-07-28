Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.80.

TSE NPI opened at C$43.37 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$35.31 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

