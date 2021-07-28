Research Analysts Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

