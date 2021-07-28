Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

RFP opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RFP. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

