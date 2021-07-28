Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.