Reviewing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.50 $217.34 million $3.75 22.22 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 25.92 $33.77 million $0.30 91.03

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cirrus Logic and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 3 10 0 2.77 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $100.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 47.99%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.87% 17.06% 13.10% Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Shoals Technologies Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

