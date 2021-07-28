Reviewing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Kentucky Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.50 $12.08 million N/A N/A Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million N/A N/A

QNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.84% 12.86% 1.16% Kentucky Bancshares 21.39% 9.86% 1.00%

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QNB and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

QNB beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

