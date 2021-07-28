Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $73.38.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
