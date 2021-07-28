Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

