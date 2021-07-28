REVV (REVV) Tops One Day Volume of $3.92 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 94.4% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $49.17 million and $3.92 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.