Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

