Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $955.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

