Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTMVY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

RTMVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

