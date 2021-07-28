RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $285.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. It has been benefiting from strong subscription-led revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of Avaya, AT&T, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom in the video-communication space are overhangs. Higher research & development as well as marketing expenses are expected to hurt profitability. Moreover, it has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. RingCentral shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.48.

NYSE RNG opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.76 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

