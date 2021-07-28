RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 220.0% in July

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 12,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,425. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.