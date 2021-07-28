Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 10,504 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,504 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $284,238.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,434 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $285,787.26.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 74.40.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

