Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $301.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.08.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.