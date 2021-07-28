Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.86 on Wednesday, hitting $298.35. 17,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.91. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $300.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

